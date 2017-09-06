AAUW awards grant to support STD testing

A grant of $500 was awarded to WeARE Advocates for Reproductive Education for their partnership with Central Lakes College to conduct sexually transmitted disease testing days.

WeARE partnered with Nucleus Clinic, the CLC nursing department, Luna and 16 community volunteers to conduct the first testing day on April 25 at CLC. That day, 40 students were tested and provided with education on STDs and STD prevention.

In November 2017 and April 2018, WeARE will partner to conduct free testing days again at the college. Each testing day costs approximately $2,500 and the grant from AAUW will help fund STD tests, food and incentives.

AAUW Minnesota annually awards branch projects that further the AAUW mission of advancing equity for women and girls.