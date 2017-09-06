The Shop receives $3,000 grant from Operation Round Up

This community grant will provide youths opportunity to explore creative avenues through a program called ArtNite with local artists sharing their enthusiasm for art with youths. Sculpture, painting, canvas, spoken word, music and spinning are open to be explored.

The Shop, located at Eighth and Washington streets, is a drop-in space for transitional age youths ages 14-22 providing opportunities to channel adolescent energy, explore potential and build lasting relationships, a news release stated.

In addition, The Shop provides space to address opportunity gaps that exist within diverse communities through programs and civic engagement to give youths a positive voice in their futures.