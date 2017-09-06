Sex trafficking discussion Sunday
Sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in Minnesota will be the topic of discussion at an event Sunday at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
The event begins with a family potluck at 11:30 a.m. and then the presentation will be at 12:30 p.m.
Two representatives with Lutheran Social Services in Brainerd will speak about the impact and the response of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in Minnesota.
The event is sponsored by the Woman of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Thrivent Financial and LSS.