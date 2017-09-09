How to grow Nonstop begonias from seed

A: Although potted Nonstop begonias are easily purchased from garden centers in spring, raising them yourself from seed is a fun project. The above photo shows Nonstops that my wife, Mary, and I grew from seed started in early January in our basement under fluorescent lights. It takes four to five months from the date of seeding until plants are large enough to transplant to outdoor containers.

Sprinkle the dust-like begonia seed on the surface of pre-moistened seeding mix such as Jiffy Mix. Water gently, cover with clear plastic wrap, and place on a germination heat pad closely under fluorescent lights for 14 to 21 days until tiny seedlings appear. Remove from heat pad and continue to grow until plants are large enough to handle. Transplant into recycled cell-packs and continue to grow until large enough for the next transplanting into 4-inch pots. Plant outdoors after frost danger is past. Bingo! You have dozens of your own Nonstop begonias.

Q: My 10-year-old Colorado blue spruce are losing needles and turning brown — what can I do to save them? - Dave Kastan, Alexandria, Minn.

A: Some dropping of older needles on evergreen interiors is normal cyclical needle shedding, but I doubt that's the situation you're referring to. Browning and death of new and old spruce needles can be caused by herbicide drift, but a common epidemic that's sweeping the region is needle cast disease caused by the fungi rhizosphaera or stigmina. Colorado spruce is more susceptible to the diseases than Black Hills Spruce, although the latter isn't immune.

As described by North Dakota State University, classic symptoms of needle cast include brownish purple discoloration and eventual death of older needles, while current-year (outer) needles show no symptoms. Another key characteristic is the microscopic rows of small black dots (fungal fruiting bodies) on needles' undersides, noticeable with a hand magnifying glass.

Needle cast diseases can be controlled with fungicides containing chlorothalonil. Two properly-timed applications per year for at least two or three consecutive years, longer in the case of stigmina needle cast, are required for control.

The first application should occur when the newly opening needles are half elongated, usually around Memorial Day, but actual timing depends on the year, the location and the individual tree. The second application should occur three to four weeks after the first application.

For information about these diseases, search online for "Two Needle Diseases in North Dakota" a bulletin by NDSU.

Q: My front lawn has always been thin. If I use a core aerator, can I add some grass seed shortly after? - John Tandberg, Moorhead.

A: That's a perfect way to thicken up a lawn: aerate first to open the turf up a bit, and then overseed. Straight Kentucky Bluegrass, rather than a seed mix, is often preferred for seeding into existing lawns because it's the key grass within a lawn's mixture. September 1-20 is the ideal time for aerating and overseeding.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.