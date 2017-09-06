He is charged with felony assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon, a felony charge of criminal damage to property, and a gross misdemeanor charge of failure to stop for collision, injury or death.

The Chippewa County complaint alleges that Bucholz accelerated his car and struck his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend when he spotted them riding bicycles at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 28 in Montevideo.

The woman suffered cuts and scrapes over her body, and reported that she had been knocked to the ground by the collision and that part of the car drove over her bicycle and part of her leg. The man also suffered unspecified injuries.

Both bicycles were destroyed, according to the complaint.