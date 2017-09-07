20th Bataan Memorial Death March planned for Saturday

Both National Guard soldiers and civilians will take part in the 20th annual march, which takes the form of a run through Brainerd beginning at the National Guard Armory for 13.1 miles, or 26.2 miles for participants who choose to do two laps to complete a full marathon.

Larry Osvold of the 194th Tank Regiment memorial association detailed this year's march, which has its opening ceremony at 8 a.m. with the march itself beginning at 9 a.m.

As with last year's event, a St. Cloud veterans group will bring a POW/MIA hot air balloon to the the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds beginning at 7 a.m. weather permitting, Osvold said.

Runners interesting in registering for the march can go online to www.brainerdbataan.com or register on-site beginning at 7 a.m. Registration cost is $20, which includes a T-shirt and a meal.

The march honors A Company of the 194th Tank Battalion, men of the National Guard from the Brainerd area who were pressed into federal service and sent to the Philippines nearly a year before the U.S. entered WWII. Swept up in the Japanese invasion of the Philippines, A Company and the other American survivors were captured and then forced-marched north along the Bataan Peninsula, an incident known as the Bataan Death March. Thirty-two men—about half of A Company—died on the march or later during their captivity. A 33rd, Julius Knudsen, remains missing in action.

"The war came home to Brainerd Thursday," the Dispatch said in 1942 following news of the surrender April 9.

The memorial march is fraught with symbolism. Thirty-two American flags will be posted along the route to stand for the fallen A Company soldiers, together with six POW/MIA flags to mark the six days the men were forced to march, Osvold said. The POW/MIA flags also symbolize Knudsen's plight as a soldier missing in action. A fire department ladder truck will suspend a giant flag over the running course at 13th Street, Osvold said.

Former prisoner of war Walt Straka is the last alive out the 64 men that made up Brainerd's A Company, 194th Tank Battalion. Straka turns 98 in the fall. Straka confirmed Wednesday he would attend Saturday's event.

Don Samuelson, a former Minnesota legislator whose father Walter died as a member of A Company during the war, is planned to be the guest speaker for the ceremony.