Homelessness conference planned at Cragun's
The Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless 2017 conference, "How Far Can We Go?", is Sept. 26-27 at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake.
Minnesota's collective efforts to end homelessness are unique in the nation, a news release stated. Together, Minnesotans have built cross-sector, bipartisan partnerships leading to strategic, targeted investments and real reductions in the number of people experiencing homelessness. But there is much more to do, the release added.
With more than 40 breakouts, a governor's candidate forum and networking with hundreds of people, the conference will consider creative solutions that spark new energy, carry Minnesota through the road ahead and connect across diverse perspectives.
Go to www.mnhomelessconference.org to register and for additional information.