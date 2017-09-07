Beginning computer classes offered at library

All of the classes are taught using computers equipped with Windows 10 and Microsoft Office 2013, unless otherwise noted. Class size limited to 10 students and those interested can register by calling 218-829-5574.

An introduction to Microsoft Word 2013 will be 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and will cover how to type and edit a letter using Word's tools and features, as well as how to save and share files. The ability to use a mouse and keyboard is required.

A class titled "Facebook for Grown-ups" will be 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Students will learn what Facebook is good for and how to sign up if they don't have an account yet. They will also learn the basics of how to post, comment and protect their privacy. Students must come to class with a Facebook login or a valid personal email address, and know how to use a mouse and keyboard.

Classes are taught by Laurel Hall, public services library assistant at the Brainerd Public Library. Hall has helped library patrons with computer and technology questions since 2009 and has taught classes for over two years.

The technology used in these classes was made possible by a grant from the Otto Bremer Foundation.