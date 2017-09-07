Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prayer celebration set for Friday to welcome Jasmine Block home

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 3:56 p.m.
    Jasmine Block’s mother, Sarah Block, addresses the crowd at the candlelight vigil held for her daughter as Youth for Christ director Kevin Taylor looks on. Beth Leipholtz / Forum News Service

    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A prayer celebration to welcome home Jasmine Block is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Living Waters Church, 1310 North Nokomis Street in Alexandria.

    The service will be held in the parking lot of the church.

    There is a Facebook event page set up called "Prayer Celebration for Jasmine Block Return."

    Pastor Kevin Taylor, the youth pastor with Living Waters Church and Youth for Christ in Alexandria, was with Sarah Block when the mother and daughter were reunited.

    "She is overjoyed that her daughter is home," said Taylor. "We are all super excited. Extremely excited."

    Taylor said after the reunion that the mother and daughter just want to spend time together and that his hope and wish is that everyone can just leave them alone for the time being.

    "If everyone can just respect them and let them be," Taylor said. "Don't call them or anything. Just let them be together as a family."

    Explore related topics:NewsJasmine Blockmissing personsalexandriaminnesotaLiving Waters Church
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff, a reporter for the Echo Press, has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is happy to be back and once again sharing the stories of the people in this community. Besides being a reporter, Celeste is a certified fitness instructor and enjoys teaching bootcamp classes through Snap Fitness. She also enjoys running and has participated in more than 170 races with her husband, Al, covering the 5K, 10K, 10-mile and half-marathon (13.1 mile) distances.

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness