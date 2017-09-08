Airport Commission: Utility project nears completion

The contractor responsible for the project running BPU water and sewer service from the city of Brainerd to the airport property boundary is Tom's Backhoe Service. Ryan Contracting completed a separate project in the fall of 2016, installing water and sewer infrastructure on the airport property.

The Ryan Contracting project passed pressure and bacteria tests last fall and is ready to connect to the project Tom's Backhoe Service is working on, when complete.

The city of Brainerd gave the airport approval to connect the projects Aug. 18, according to a memo from Wright. Wright said he isn't sure what date BPU water will be flowing through meters at the airport, but all of the work should be finished by the end of October.

Ryan Contracting will be back at the airport Sept. 18 or Sept. 25 to switch the airport over to BPU water and sewer service, Wright said. The airport contracted with Tim Thompson Plumbing & Heating to reinstall water lines and install meters for airport tenants, he said, and that work should be completed by Sept. 15.

"There's still a lot of coordination," Wright said.

A project to replace and relocate an aging fuel system started Wednesday, Wright said. The new fuel tank will arrive and be installed in December, he said, and the old fuel tanks will be removed in the spring of 2018.

The airport is planning to build a new general aviation terminal building and for that to happen, two existing fuel tanks will be moved. The two tanks will be replaced with a single tank, as the airport will no longer sell motor vehicle gas. The new aviation fuel tank will be located at the existing airline fueling area.

A project to repave the taxilane will begin Sept. 11, Wright said, and should be completed by Oct. 1. As part of this project, portions of taxiway A were crack sealed Aug. 28-29.

The pavement in the hangar area is called the taxilane and the taxiway refers to pavement running from the hangar areas to the runways. Taxiway A is the main taxiway at the airport.

In other business, the commission:

Approved a set of minimum standards for airport tenants. Because the airport receives federal funds, it's necessary for the airport to be available on a fair and equal basis, Wright said.

"We want to make the effort to have this serve as the public facility that it needs to be," Wright said.

To achieve this, the Federal Aviation Administration suggests airports adopt a set of minimum standards, Wright said. The standards provide a level playing field for all the operators at the airport, he said.

The airport convened an advisory committee to look at minimum standards and to come up with the standards the commission approved Thursday, Wright said. The committee consisted of representatives from North Point Aviation, the airport's fixed-base operator, and the commercial and general aviation communities.

"I think we do have a set of standards that considers all parts of our industry," Wright said.

The minimum standards allow for development on the airfield, Wright said, while ensuring a level of competition meant to prevent monopolies. They require a certain amount of investment for commercial operators, he said, to ensure a level of commitment to the airport.

A few different issues came up during discussion of the minimum standards, including tenants who only provide a single aviation service, as opposed to the fixed-base operator, which is required to provide a variety of aviation services. Another issue included a general aviation tenant bringing in an outside aviation mechanic to work on their aircraft, instead of using the mechanic at the fixed-base operator.

The commission approved the minimum standards as presented on a 4-1 vote, with commission member Marty Johnson voting against the motion. Prior to the motion passing, Johnson proposed a motion to approve the standards except for the portion on single-service operators, which he suggested sending back to the advisory committee for revision. His motion failed for lack of a second.

Approved submitting a request for proposal for a fixed-base operator for the airport. The airport's lease with North Point Aviation expires Dec. 31.

The proposal includes a list of required and optional services the fixed-base operator must provide. Required services include fuel sales, parking and storage of aircraft and operation of an FAA-approved flight school. Optional services include aircraft rental or lease, aircraft charter, aircraft sales and de-icing of general aviation and commercial aircraft.

The minimum standards tie into the RFP, Wright said, because they show anyone who submits a proposal what's expected of airport tenants.

Proposals are due by Oct. 13 with the commission approving a proposal by Nov. 2. The deadline to negotiate a new lease with the fixed-base operator is Dec. 13.

Commission member Trudi Amundson was absent Thursday.