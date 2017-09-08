County Highway 12 on tap for spray patching

Crews will continue spray patching on County Road 113 between county highways 2 and 51 in Platte Lake Township early next week and on County Road 138 in Roosevelt Township late next week.

Maintenance work crews will work on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

Ditch mowing will continue throughout the week on various county roads.

All maintenance work is weather sensitive and is subject to delay or change.

For more information, or to report a roadway issue, call 218-824-1110 or visit www.crowwing.us.