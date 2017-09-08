Still time to enter native plant and tree photo contest

The contest submittal period runs through Oct. 30.

"This is a great opportunity for people to discover, explore and learn about native plants that grow around the Brainerd lakes area and photograph the progression of plants and trees from spring to fall," stated Beth Hippert, district technician, in a news release.

All entries will be featured on the SWCD Facebook page, website and potentially other educational or promotional items.

The first-place winner will receive a 16-by-20-inch canvas of their photo and the winning photo will be displayed at the 2018 Crow Wing County Fair.

The second-place winner will receive a mug with their photo on it, and the third-place winner will receive notecards with their photo on them.

The SWCD is currently featuring past photo contest winners in the new 2017 Crow Wing County plat books and has a silent auction of canvas prints at the annual Lake and River Friendly Awards, usually hosted in June.

To participate, email photos to tasha.lauerCrow Wing SWCD, 322 Laurel St. Suite 22, Brainerd, MN 56401. A resolution of 300 dpi or 6 megapixel with .jpg format preferred.

Guidelines:

• Entries must feature a plant species that is native to Crow Wing County or surrounding counties, to be eligible. Examples of native plants, grasses, shrubs or trees include: blue flag iris, butterfly weed, little bluestem, prairie smoke, sedges, highbush cranberry, wild plum, juneberry/serviceberry, nannyberry and basswood.

• Entries must be original work that is property of the person who submits the photo.

• Labels must be on each entry with a name, phone number, name of the plant/tree and what city/town the photo was taken.

• One entry per species, limit of five entries per person.

• Trademarks, names or advertisements may not appear in the photos.

• Entry will imply consent to use photos for SWCD educational activities.

• Photos will be judged on shot composition, clarity and the inclusion of stems, leaves and flowers.

• Extra points will be awarded for shots that include wildlife.

• The Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will judge photos, according to the guidelines listed above.

For more information, contact tasha.lauer@crowwingswcd.org or call 218-828-6197.