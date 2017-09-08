Poisonous plants to be discussed at library

The presentation will discuss how nature has many dangerous plants. Most people know about the dangers of poison ivy, but Minnesota gardeners will learn about some common ornamentals that can cause serious illness or even death if ingested. This seminar is not meant to frighten, but to inform.

Register for this free program by calling the library at 218-829-5574.

The library also will have an open meeting for the seed library at 1 p.m.

Free Master Gardener classes through the UMN Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will take place monthly at the library. The presentations facilitated by certified UMN Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will discuss subjects ranging from garden tools to gourds. Master Gardeners are University of Minnesota-trained volunteers, whose job is to educate the public about a variety of horticulture subjects using readily-available, up-to-date research-based information.

The Master Gardener Program educational effort is designed to enhance the public's quality of life and to promote good stewardship of the environment. Visit www.crowwingmastergardeners.org to learn more.

Upcoming gardening classes are "Dahlias" with Jackie Burkey Oct. 10; "Exploring the Medicinal Value of Common Herbs" with JoAnn Weaver Nov. 14; and "Shakespeare's Gardens" with Weaver Dec. 12.