Senior Calendar for Sept. 11-15
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com
Monday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Swiss steak, buttered boiled potatoes, corn, bread, pineapple, milk
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1:15 p.m. - Cribbage
5 p.m. - Monthly Fellowship Dinner
Tuesday
8 a.m.-1 p.m. - Open Craft
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Doll Makers
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Pork chop, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, peach crisp, milk
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting
4 p.m. - Mahjong
5 p.m. - Dominos
6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge
6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving
Wednesday
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
9 a.m. - Hand & Foot
9 a.m. - Pegs & Jokers
9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong
9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling
10 a.m. - Knitting
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Mandarin chicken salad, grapes, tomato cucumber salad, muffin, milk
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
1 p.m. - Whist
3 p.m. - Clogging
Thursday
8-10 a.m. - Donut Day
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Wood Carvers
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cranberry garnish, bread, strawberry shortcake, milk
11:30 a.m. - Music & Dancing
1 p.m. - Scrabble
1 p.m. - Watercolor
Friday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
10 a.m. - Creative Coloring
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Lasagna, country blend vegetable, lettuce salad, garlic bread, blondie bar, milk
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Movie Matinee "Deepwater Horizon"
Sept. 16
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Ageless Expo at Forestview Middle School