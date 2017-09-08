After a bit of investigating, she found her Snapchat username connected to several nude photos of herself posted on Reddit.

She had previously sent the photos to her ex-boyfriend while they were dating, according to a complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. Thomas Evans Conway, 28, was charged Aug. 1 with one count of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, also known as “revenge porn.”

Conway and the woman dated on and off for several years, but they broke up in January, she told authorities. He posted the photos June 18 and 19 under the username “Umphreak2222,” which he uses for social media and gaming, according to the complaint. The woman said he was the only person she had sent the photos to, according to the complaint.

When the Snapchat friend requests started coming through, she asked one of them how he found her username. He told her on Reddit, and that’s when she searched her username and found links to several topless photos of her on Imgur, the victim told authorities. All of them had been posted by Umphreak2222.

A few days later, the ex-boyfriend told her in Facebook messages: “I need to have a serious conversation with you. … I haven’t been acting appropriate or in sober states of mind recently. I have gone past unforgivable so I can’t ask that,” the complaint said.

The Reddit account and photos were deleted within a few days, but the victim had screenshots of them to show officers. Her face was clearly identifiable, the complaint said, and she confirmed she had not consented to them being posted.

Conway, who lives in Minneapolis, was one of the first people to be charged in Ramsey County under the state’s new “revenge porn” laws that came into effect last year. In the privacy of their relationship, the woman had a “reasonable expectation of privacy” that Conway violated, according to the complaint.