Officer William Mathews, 47, was responding to a call around 12:30 p.m. about potential traffic hazards on the highway when a Nissan Murano struck him. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died, Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold said.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce the death of one of Wayzata's finest," Risvold said at a 4:45 p.m. news conference at the Wayzata Police Department.

The driver, Beth Ilene Freeman, 54, of Mound, stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said. She was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 6:15 p.m. Friday on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation.

Minnesota State Patrol Matt Langer said he didn't know whether alcohol or distracted driving played a role. The officers declined to say much because the case is active.

Mathews was married and had a 7-year-old son, Risvold said. He had been with the department for nine years.

"He was one of the good ones," Risvold said.

Freeman's criminal record dates back to 1987. In addition to several traffic violations—including driving after license cancellation, "inimical" to public safety—Freeman has also been convicted of check forgery, theft, possession of controlled substances and massage without a license.

The officer's death was announced Friday afternoon by new Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who asked for a moment of silence before being sworn in.

According to several TV stations with helicopter views of the scene, U.S. 12 around Minnesota 101 / Central Avenue in Wayzata was shut down in both directions around 12:45 p.m. following a crash.

The Hennepin County sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the case. They are seeking any witnesses to the incident to call 1-888-988-TIPS (8477).

The last time an officer died in the line of duty in Minnesota was in October 2015, when Aitkin County Sheriff's Investigator Steven Sandberg was shot at St. Cloud Hospital, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.