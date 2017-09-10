The Center seeking volunteers to help make doughnuts

Volunteer duties vary and training is provided. Volunteer jobs include mixing the dough, operating donut machines, maintaining oil levels of the machines, frosting; spread or dipped, filling trays and waiting on customers. It is an early morning volunteer job, doughnut machine operators begin at 2 a.m., but are done by 6:30 a.m.; frosters arrive at 4 a.m. and are done by 9:30 a.m.

The Center's doughnut crew makes about 250 to 350 dozen doughnuts every Thursday morning. Businesses or individuals may have standing orders that are boxed and ready for pick up at their specified time. The public also may stop in from 6:30-10 a.m. and custom pick doughnuts.

Doughnuts are $7 a dozen, $3.50 half dozen or 50 cents each. Selling doughnuts is a fundraiser for The Center.

Anyone interested in volunteering can stop in at the senior center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, or call 218-829-9345. Volunteers receive a half dozen doughnuts for volunteering.