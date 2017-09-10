Nolan on DACA: 'These people have done nothing wrong'

This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the President Donald Trump administration would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The initiative was enacted during the administration of former President Barack Obama and it protects from deportation those undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before age 16 and before 2007. Trump said he repealed DACA with the expectation that Congress create a replacement. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., sponsored legislation called the DREAM Act that would replace the program in federal law.

Nolan said he was part of a meeting of congressional Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader. Nolan said the Dem leaders came away from an earlier meeting with Trump "with the very strong sense that he wants to see the DREAM act passed."

"I certainly do," Nolan added. "The majority of the American people certainly do. These people have done nothing wrong. They were brought here as children, they've become an integral part of our communities, business, workers' lives. It never occurred to them they were anything but an American."

"They deserve something better than to just say, 'Get out of the country,'" Nolan said. "These are not your typical—by any means—illegal immigrants."

There are even DACA recipients in the 8th Congressional District, which encompasses Duluth and Brainerd, Nolan said.

Trump seems willing to work with Democrats to get DACA recipients a path to citizenship, Nolan said.

But if Trump has the best interest of DACA recipients at heart, why did he repeal the program in the first place?

"As you know with Trump, the message is varied from time to time," Nolan said.

During the campaign last year, Trump pledged to get rid of DACA on Day One of his administration. But Thursday, at the behest of Pelosi, Trump tweeted reassurances to DACA recipients that their status would not be revoked for the next six months.

"Take your pick on which message you want to believe," Nolan said. "But the most current one, as of this morning, was that he wants this legislation to pass."