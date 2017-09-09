Firefighters busy with calls Thursday, Friday

Firefighters were called at 7:18 a.m. Thursday to a possible vehicle fire behind the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 7678 College Road. Upon arrival, it was determined to be an overheated motor.

Firefighters were called twice about 1 p.m. Thursday to fire alarms on the 8700 block of Mogensen Shores Road, Brainerd. The first one, firefighters were canceled en route and the second time it was determined to be a false alarm. The last fire call was at 10:35 p.m. at the Colonywood Apartments, 602 West College Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters determined the call was caused by burned food.