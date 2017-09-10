ISLE and WAHKON

Homeowners in Isle and Wahkon will soon learn more information about participating in the Small Cities Development Program, the Mille Lacs Messenger reported. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded funding in June as part of the program to the tune of more than $400,000. The funds were awarded to complete a minimum of five homeowner projects in each community and four commercial projects in Isle.

MORRISON COUNTY

Those receiving treatment for opioid addiction at CHI St. Gabriel's Health will now be able to continue treatment if booked in the Morrison County Jail, the Morrison County Record reported. Naloxone was recently added to the list of narcotics jail staff can issue to inmates—but only to those enrolled in treatment prior to incarceration. Sheriff Shawn Larsen told the Morrison County Board he believed their county jail was the only one in the state participating in such a program.

Morrison County Fairgrounds in Little Falls was named one of 15 finalists for a Fairground Facelift grant sponsored by Grinnell Mutual.

As of Thursday, the public can visit the company's Facebook page to vote for project finalists at www.facebook.com/myGrinnellMutual/ or bit.ly/2vJK2Pk and click the 'Vote' button on the fairground project photo.

Facebook users may vote once per day. Voting will close 11:59 a.m. Sept. 20. The project with the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The projects finishing second, third, fourth and fifth place in voting will each receive a $1,000 grant.

The Morrison County Fairgrounds would use the grant money to fund replacement of leaking and cracked toilets, installation of baby-changing stations in both the men's and women's bathrooms and painting.

"The local fairground represents both the history and the future of agriculture in our communities. Supporting efforts to enhance their local facilities gives community members a sense of pride and belonging," said Barb Baker, director of advertising and community relations, in a news release. "We encourage you to support your favorite project by voting for a Fairground Facelift grant on Grinnell Mutual's Facebook page."

-- Compiled by Chelsey Perkins, community editor.