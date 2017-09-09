Take a test drive to support Lowell school

The test drives will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Mills Ford in Baxter. For every test drive taken, Lowell school will receive a $20 donation up to $6,000 from Lincoln to support opportunities and initiatives at Lowell school.

"We feel very fortunate to have been chosen to do the Lincoln drive-a-thon," Principal Todd Sauer noted in a news release. "The Mills Ford/Lincoln dealership has been so generous in opening their doors for this and we are extremely grateful for their support. It is opportunities like this that not only allow us to raise funds for educational initiatives, but it brings our schools and the community together in support of our children."

Test drivers are under no obligation and no purchase is required to participate. There is no sales pressure at the event. No appointment is needed. Test drivers must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license.

"This is a great fundraising opportunity for Lowell," stated Brenda Goble, Lowell PTA president, in the release. "It doesn't require anything but about 15 minutes of our supporters' time. There is nothing to buy and they get to try out a new car. We are very grateful for Mills' and Lincoln's support of our school."

In addition to the test drive, there will be coffee, doughnuts, hot dogs, water and pop for sale and two raffle opportunities. A custom campfire package has been created for this event, and a kid favorite — a ride to school in a fire truck. Raffle tickets may be purchased for $5 per chance and separate raffles will be set up for each prize.