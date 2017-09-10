Historical Society fair coloring contest winners announced
The Crow Wing County Historical Society would like to congratulate the 2017 coloring contest winners.
The contest was at the Crow Wing County Fair in the "Old Schoolhouse." All winners receive a certificate. First-place winners received a $15 gift card, second-place winners received a $10 gift card and third place winners receive a $5 gift card.
Preschool/kindergarten category:
• First place - Axel Gamble.
• Second place - Mitchelle Frie.
• Third place - Xoe Palmer.
First- to third-grade category:
• First place - Paydon Mayers.
• Second place - Carly Gilbert.
• Third place - Judah Wermers.
Fourth- to sixth-grade category:
• First place - Marian Williams.
• Second place - Violette Schneider.
• Third place - Rylie Rasmussen.