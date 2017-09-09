Cry Out America event planned Sunday

The theme of this event is Joel 1:4: "Declare a holy fast; call a sacred assembly. Summon the elders and all who live in the land to the house of the Lord you God, and cry out to the Lord."

God is the one who gave people the promise, the release stated, in 2 Chronicles 7:14: "If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My Face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

The Color Guard will present the colors at 2 p.m. The group will recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing songs of praise to God. They will be honoring and praying for all the first responders, government leaders, military, media, businesses, education, church and family. Bring a Bible, lawn chairs and a friend.