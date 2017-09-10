This new season of weather brings with it some exciting changes around the Community Education department—you might say we are turning a new leaf. Last spring, we wished happy trails to two retiring longtime staff and this fall we welcome the wonderful people who have taken over as well as a new face in a new position.

Next time you stop into or call our office at Forestview Middle School, you will be greeted by our new secretary, Cylinda Ring, At the helm of our Adult Basic Education program is teacher

Jessica Turner, and Maureen O'Connor will be filling our newly-created Youth Development coordinator position.

Just as the leaves are changing colors, you will notice a bit of new color to the Guide pages. It is so fun for me to flip through the pages and see all the opportunities that our staff have worked so hard to plan. An additional bonus is that I get a sneak peek at what I want to sign up for when registration opens.

So snuggle in with a pumpkin latte, light your pumpkin candle, and enjoy our selection of fall activities for every member of the family. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Monday.