Tech Savvy: Put the pedal to the metal on self-driving cars

The emerging technology may improve safety, as a federal study in 2014 found that U.S. traffic crashes cost $836 billion a year in total economic loss, and human error causes 94 percent of crashes. Self-driving cars have been tested on public roads since Google started trying it in 2010.

Competing ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft both created test programs to experiment with integrating the idea into their operations. Uber suspended its program after a human-driven car collided with an autonomous car in March. There was also an infamous case last year when an Ohio man was killed after he reportedly ignored 13 different warnings from the partially self-driving car he was operating before it crashed with a truck. A subsequent federal inquiry cleared the Tesla self-driving system from blame in the crash.

According to Reuters, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao plans to unveil revised self-driving car guidelines Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich., a hub for testing the new technology through the university there. However, Congress isn't sitting in neutral while the White House moves to change the rules. A bill unanimously approved by the House of Representatives Wednesday would, if turned into law, bar states from themselves barring autonomous cars.

"The House measure, the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards in the first year," Reuters reported. "The cap would rise over three years to 100,000 vehicles annually."

Wednesday's vote was also seen as a flashpoint for conflict between safety groups and automakers.

"Automakers say the vehicles could greatly reduce roadway fatalities and help their businesses, but many safety advocates say they are not ready for wide deployment," the New York Times reported Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Crosby, serves on the House of Representatives' transportation committee. Interviewed Thursday, Nolan said it was necessary for a national standard rather than having a patchwork of states that either allow self-driving cars or don't. Nolan was also in favor of allowing corporations to develop their autonomous car projects.

"Most of us are in favor of that kind of experimentation," Nolan said. "If they can find a way to do it safely, hallelujah. If they can't, we'll take obviously a different approach."

Nolan said the House transportation committee hasn't heard yet from from the Trump administration on the autonomous cars issue. Chao appeared before the committee only once, he said. But if White House officials reach out to Nolan and his fellow legislators, they're willing to meet, he said.

Asked when he thought the existing federal ban on autonomous cars would be lifted, Nolan was unsure.

Observers expect the Senate to soon take up a bill similar to the House bill passed Wednesday. However, Politico quoted Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., as saying "there are a number of differences" between the two bills, and noted that could pose difficulties when it comes time to reconcile the two into a final version.