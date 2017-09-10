Pillager schools recognized for wellness
Pillager School District recently received the 2016-17 FitLiving Worksite Wellness Award from Resource Training & Solutions.
Peg Imholte, wellness specialist at Resource, presented the award Aug. 28 to Pillager staff for their involvement in worksite wellness and activities promoting employee health and healthy lifestyles.
Criteria for receiving the annual award include variety and level of participation in activities, administration support and the inclusion of endeavors that encompass five areas of personal well-being: purpose/career, social involvement, physical activity, financial health and community connection.
Resource Training & Solutions, is a nonprofit, public corporation, and one of nine Minnesota service cooperatives providing support services, training and resources that contribute to member success.