Morrison County Fairgrounds is finalist for facelift grant

As of Thursday, the public can visit the company's Facebook page to vote for project finalists at www.facebook.com/myGrinnellMutual/ or bit.ly/2vJK2Pk and click the 'Vote' button on the fairground project photo.

Facebook users may vote once per day. Voting will close 11:59 a.m. Sept. 20. The project with the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The projects finishing second, third, fourth and fifth place in voting will each receive a $1,000 grant.

The Morrison County Fairgrounds would use the grant money to fund replacement of leaking and cracked toilets, installation of baby-changing stations in both the men's and women's bathrooms and painting.

"The local fairground represents both the history and the future of agriculture in our communities. Supporting efforts to enhance their local facilities gives community members a sense of pride and belonging," said Barb Baker, director of advertising and community relations, in a news release. "We encourage you to support your favorite project by voting for a Fairground Facelift grant on Grinnell Mutual's Facebook page."