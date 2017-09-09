Art scholarship event set to honor former BHS art teacher

The fundraiser, which will include a silent auction, is hosted by Johnson's family and the high school. Any money raised during the silent auction will be donated to an art scholarship for students.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and includes a meal of wild rice soup, fry bread, Indian tacos and a cash bar. There will also be a bake sale of homemade bread, strawberry-rhubarb jam, chokecherry jam, cookies, cupcakes, bars, banana bread and more.

The silent auction will include fish decoys carved by Johnson, donated by his family and friends as well as miscellaneous items, such as assorted baskets. Decoy stickers designed by Johnson will also be sold.

Organizers stated in a news release they hope a lot of people come to support Johnson and his family for the arts.

Donations may be mailed with checks payable to the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation, 804 Oak St., No. 209, Brainerd, MN 56401.