Car collides with stored semi in Aitkin County
A 25-year-old Sartell man received minor injuries after his vehicle struck a semitractor-trailer in storage early Sunday morning in McGregor Township in Aitkin County.
Andrew Glen Tapper was northbound in a 2013 Chrysler 200 on Highway 65 at Highway 210 at about 3 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and went through brush and trees before crashing.
Tapper was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt and the airbag was deployed in the alcohol-related crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.