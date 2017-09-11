The marathon-length march honors A Company of the 194th Tank Battalion, men of the National Guard from the Brainerd area who were pressed into federal service and sent to the Philippines almost a year before the U.S. entered the war. Swept up in the Japanese invasion of the Philippines, A Company and the other American survivors were captured and then forced-marched north along the Bataan Peninsula, an incident known as the Bataan Death March. Thirty-two men—about half of A Company—died on the march or later during their captivity. A 33rd, Julius Knudsen, remains missing in action.

"The war came home to Brainerd Thursday," the Dispatch said in 1942 following news of the surrender April 9.

Spc. Ashley Wolff and Spc. Abigail Schule, both of D Company, 134th Brigade Support Battalion, were among the National Guard soldiers who carried a 35-pound pack or "ruck" as they complete the march.

"It touches an emotional part of you," Wolff said. "And the feeling afterwards is something else, knowing the history. It drives you the whole time. Even though you want to give up, you know you can't."

Don Samuelson, a former Minnesota legislator whose father Walter died as a member of A Company during the war, was the guest speaker for the ceremony. During his remarks, he told of his research to find out more about the father who died under Japanese captivity.

Through the diligent notes taken by a POW survivor who later authored a book, Samuelson was able to learn his father was aboard one of the infamous Japanese "hell ships" that took prisoners from the Philippines to Japan and other occupied territories. The elder Samuelson died of disease shortly after his ship made it to occupied Manchuria, in China.

Also during his remarks, Samuelson alluded to the far-right demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va., last month.

"It's hard for me to understand that after all the hardships people all over the world went through at the hands of Hitler's Nazis and the cruel Japanese military, that we still have people marching in American streets carrying the swastika and giving the Hitler salute," he said.

Elected officials who condoned those actions either don't know their world history, or don't care about the ramifications to people in their own communities, Samuelson added.

Former prisoner of war Walt Straka is the last alive out the 64 men that made up Brainerd's A Company, 194th Tank Battalion. Straka turns 98 in the fall. (He winters in Texas, but was unaffected by Hurricane Harvey.) He received standing ovations several times during the ceremony, and afterwards people crowded around him for autographs and pictures. Straka later said he was pleasantly surprised to see so many people show up for the march.

"I don't feel like a big hero or anything," he said. "I just feel like I'm fortunate to be alive. It's hard to understand why I'm the last one."

Straka's son Paul, 52, was sitting next to him, with Avery, Straka's nearly 5-year-old great grandson, sitting in Paul's lap. Paul Straka said the family doesn't think of Walt as a war hero—they think of him simply as their dad. So when ceremonies like the memorial march come around, or Walt opens up with a detail about his time in the camps, it's especially poignant.

"We somewhat take him for granted, because we're family ... you find out how much he really means to everybody," he said. "It's an eye-opening experience, it is every year."

The elder Straka was recently invited by the government of Japan to travel there later this month and speak on his experiences, as well as revisit the places where he was incarcerated.

As a POW, Straka labored at a steel mill in Kokura, and narrowly avoided being hit by an atomic bomb before the target was switched to Nagasaki.

Plans are still tentative whether or not Straka will travel back to Japan.