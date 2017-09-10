Holmes heads to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma

Holmes, a member of the team, said he was notified earlier this week he would be sent to Florida to help. The team includes fire chiefs, emergency managers and fire service personnel with advanced incident management training, he said.

Holmes applied to be on the team because it's a great opportunity to help out other communities when disaster strikes, he said. The team responds to national and more local events, if the help is requested, and supplements emergency management efforts when local resources are exhausted, he said.

"The team just comes in and supports the local efforts," Holmes said. "It's not a team that would come and take over an incident. It's designed more to support the local efforts until they can get back on their feet."

Dayton approved a request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact for a Type III Incident Management Team to help with response and recovery efforts. The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states. It's a give and take, Holmes said.

"We're going to go help someone else and in turn, if we had a major event, they're going to turn around and help us," Holmes said.

According to a news release, in the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a requesting state asks for resources based on their needs. Agencies in other states with those resources are able to respond to a request, but there is no obligation to participate. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management division coordinates the state's EMAC requests.

This is the first time Holmes has responded to an emergency outside the state, he said. He has been a part of the team for about eight months. The group meets and trains quarterly, he said, so the members are well-trained and well-versed in emergency management.

"This experience allows me to get hands-on experience and build on the knowledge and skills I have, in the event we have something like this in our community," Holmes said.

According to a news release, the team will help coordinate Florida's hurricane response in the state's emergency operations center, providing assistance with planning, logistics and resource request processing. Some may be sent to individual counties depending on the state's needs, but most will be based in Tallahassee.

"I thank the brave women and men who will travel to Florida from Minnesota, to assist in response and recovery efforts," Dayton said in a news release. "I encourage all Minnesotans who are able to contribute to qualified relief efforts. Minnesota stands ready to assist those affected by Hurricane Irma in any way we are able."