3 things for better health

1. Check out a fall dance class. Whether country, line dance, belly dancing or salsa dancing appeals or getting a cardio workout with zumba is the ticket, the Brainerd School District fall guide to Community Education classes has numerous options this fall to get people moving. Some of these dance or workout classes begin in late September with sessions in October and November. For more information on these classes and others offered through Community Ed, visit www.isd181.org or call 218-454-6924.

2. Looking for more protein options? WebMD recently presented a number of plant-based options to perk up the protein intake. A cup of soybeans has 30 grams of protein, 3 ounces of tempeh (similar to a soy burger with cooked and slightly fermented soybeans formed into a patty) packs in 17 grams of protein, a cup of sugar snap peas has 5 grams of protein, a half-cup of lentils has 9 grams of protein, a single large potato, a cup of cooked white mushrooms has 3.5 grams and an artichoke has 3.5 grams.

3. Wondering what can be healthy and affordable for a quick lunch? Men's Fitness magazine has you covered with five healthy and quick lunches that can be made for $5. The magazine also put together two exercises that can help people lose that spare tire around the middle. Go to spr.ly/601280GoI to check out the information.

