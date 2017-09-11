Search
    Excelsior Road closes for construction work

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 6:05 p.m.

    BAXTER—As of Monday, Excelsior Road from Inglewood Drive to Forest Drive is closed

    for construction.

    The city of Baxter reported it will send an official notice of re-opening when construction is complete. Drivers are urged to use caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays and detours during this construction phase, a news release stated.

    Contact Widseth Smith Nolting Project Engineer Aric Welch at 218-820-7516 or Tri-City Paving representative Tim Otremba at 320-360-4853 for questions or concerns. The city reported it appreciates travelers' patience during this construction process.

