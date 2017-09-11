Excelsior Road closes for construction work
BAXTER—As of Monday, Excelsior Road from Inglewood Drive to Forest Drive is closed
for construction.
The city of Baxter reported it will send an official notice of re-opening when construction is complete. Drivers are urged to use caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays and detours during this construction phase, a news release stated.
Contact Widseth Smith Nolting Project Engineer Aric Welch at 218-820-7516 or Tri-City Paving representative Tim Otremba at 320-360-4853 for questions or concerns. The city reported it appreciates travelers' patience during this construction process.