Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

At 2:10 a.m. Sunday fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Artward Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm. Firefighters were called back to Glen Arbor again at 9:20 a.m. and canceled en route. Thirty-five minutes later, firefighters were called to the Side Track Bar, 18071 North Highway 371, for a fire. Employees extinguished the fire and firefighters completed overhaul, making sure all the hot spots were out.

At 10:26 a.m. Sunday, Brainerd firefighters were called to the Pepsi plant, 2024 SE 13th St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.