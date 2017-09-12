Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to two calls Friday and four Sunday.
Friday, firefighters were called at 1:59 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Highway 371 and Novotny Road, but they were canceled en route. At 6:59 p.m., firefighters were called to Glen Arbor, 14177 Broadmoor Drive, for a fire alarm. They were again canceled en route.
At 2:10 a.m. Sunday fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Artward Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm. Firefighters were called back to Glen Arbor again at 9:20 a.m. and canceled en route. Thirty-five minutes later, firefighters were called to the Side Track Bar, 18071 North Highway 371, for a fire. Employees extinguished the fire and firefighters completed overhaul, making sure all the hot spots were out.
At 10:26 a.m. Sunday, Brainerd firefighters were called to the Pepsi plant, 2024 SE 13th St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.