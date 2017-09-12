Fort Ripley crash injures 2 passengers

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Robin Dale Kastonek, 55, Fort Ripley, was traveling west in the median of Highway 371 to cross over to Bedow Road. Kastonek entered the southbound lanes of Highway 371 to cross and struck the PT Cruiser, driven by Gerald W. Botts, 59, Pine River. The PT Cruiser was heading south on Highway 371, the state patrol reported.

Two of the three passengers in the PT Cruiser were transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers were Caitlyn M. Botts, 21, Brainerd, and Kaylee S. Botts, 18, Pine River. A third passenger, a 3-year-old, was not injured.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.