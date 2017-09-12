United Way to offer poverty simulation

The event, sponsored by Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, will be at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd and is open to the public. However, space is limited and pre-registration is required.

"Each year, United Way works in partnership with other nonprofits, businesses, and government entities throughout the area to meet the growing and diverse needs of our population—including those in poverty," said United Way Executive Director Jennifer Smith in a news release. "Our sincere hope is, through this simulation event, our community will understand the impact of this epidemic, realize that it's happening throughout our communities, and cultivate empathy for those less fortunate."

For more information or to register, call the United Way office at 218-829-2619.