Dairy council seeks candidates
The Minnesota Dairy Research and Promotion Council seeks candidates to run for board positions in 11 districts.
Elected board members represent dairy farmers in their respective districts and make decisions regarding the expenditure of dairy check-off funds.
Candidates should be active dairy farmers who are well-informed members of their community and interested in check-off promotion programs. Those interested in running for a seat on the board should contact their local nominating chairs by Sept. 20.
After the nomination deadline, a list of the candidates will be available from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Mail requests should be sent to Promotion Councils, 625 N. Robert St., St. Paul, MN 55155-2538. Election ballots will be mailed in late December. Contact Ruth White at 651-201-6494 or 800-967-2474 with any questions.
Brainerd area districts up for election are District 3, covering Becker, Cass, Wadena, Clay, Hubbard counties, with nominating chair Bruce Richter, 218-631-3470; and District 5, covering Todd County, with nominating chair Mike Salber, 218-756-2470.