Dairy council seeks candidates

Candidates should be active dairy farmers who are well-informed members of their community and interested in check-off promotion programs. Those interested in running for a seat on the board should contact their local nominating chairs by Sept. 20.

After the nomination deadline, a list of the candidates will be available from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Mail requests should be sent to Promotion Councils, 625 N. Robert St., St. Paul, MN 55155-2538. Election ballots will be mailed in late December. Contact Ruth White at 651-201-6494 or 800-967-2474 with any questions.

Brainerd area districts up for election are District 3, covering Becker, Cass, Wadena, Clay, Hubbard counties, with nominating chair Bruce Richter, 218-631-3470; and District 5, covering Todd County, with nominating chair Mike Salber, 218-756-2470.