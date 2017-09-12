Law enforcement scholarship applications open in Cass County

These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of all 87 sheriffs in Minnesota, a news release stated.

The members of the MSA understand the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two- or four-year law enforcement degree colleges across the state, the release stated.

The scholarship committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 30.

Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Cass County Sheriff's Office; as well as other counties in the state. Applications will be through Oct. 13. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:

• Mandated Peace Officers Standards and Training skills program.

• In the second year of a two-year law enforcement program.

• In the third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.

To qualify, students must have completed at least one year of their two-year program, or two years of a four-year program. Scholarship applications are online at www.mnsheriffs.org for students meeting the criteria.