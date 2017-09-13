Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital

The Baxter Police Department reported Scott A. Grave was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

The police department also responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1:58 p.m. Friday. One vehicle was southbound on Highway 371. A second vehicle was northbound on Highway 371 and turning west onto Novotny Road, when the vehicles collided. The driver in the vehicle traveling south had minor injuries, but was not transported by ambulance.