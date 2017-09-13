2 new scams hitting Crow Wing County
Two recent scams are hitting Crow Wing County residents.
Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports the first scam is where the scammer calls homeowners about having a civil process document that needs to be served and they will accept payment to not serve the paper. The second scam seeks donations for hurricane victims.
"Please remember, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office will not call seeking payment for civil process service," Dahl stated in a news release. "If you wish to donate to help the storm victims, find an established charity or organization."