Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    2 new scams hitting Crow Wing County

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Two recent scams are hitting Crow Wing County residents.

    Two recent scams are hitting Crow Wing County residents.

    Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports the first scam is where the scammer calls homeowners about having a civil process document that needs to be served and they will accept payment to not serve the paper. The second scam seeks donations for hurricane victims.

    "Please remember, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office will not call seeking payment for civil process service," Dahl stated in a news release. "If you wish to donate to help the storm victims, find an established charity or organization."

    Explore related topics:NewsCrow Wing County SheriffTodd Dahlscamshurricane victimscivil papers
    Advertisement
    randomness