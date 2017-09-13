BHS students recognized by national scholarship

These semifinalists have the chance to continue in the competition for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.