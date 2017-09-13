Search
    Registration opens for homecoming races

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:30 a.m.

    Online registration is open for the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Warrior Homecoming Run.

    Both 5K and 10K races start at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 30 at Kiwanis Park. Both courses are certified by USA Track and Field with a finish line on the track at Don Adamson Field.

    New this year is a 1K family fun run/walk on the track at Don Adamson Field starting at 9:15 a.m.

    All proceeds benefit the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation and the nordic ski team. Visit www.bpsf.org to register. Contact Karma Race Management at 218-330-6102 for more information.

