Registration opens for homecoming races
Online registration is open for the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Warrior Homecoming Run.
Both 5K and 10K races start at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 30 at Kiwanis Park. Both courses are certified by USA Track and Field with a finish line on the track at Don Adamson Field.
New this year is a 1K family fun run/walk on the track at Don Adamson Field starting at 9:15 a.m.
All proceeds benefit the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation and the nordic ski team. Visit www.bpsf.org to register. Contact Karma Race Management at 218-330-6102 for more information.