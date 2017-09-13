The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award was awarded to Finance Director Jason Rausch and Business Analyst Cara Bengtson for the 2017 Budget and Capital Improvement Plan.

The award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

Bengtson compiled the budget book and applied for the award for her first time, but she already has plans to enhance the 2018 budget book, such as expanding on how organizational priorities are incorporated into the book and providing more information on long-range financial plans.

Crow Wing County is also one of four counties to be given all three awards that are presented each year from the association.

The 2017 Budget and Capital Improvement Plan is available on the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.us.