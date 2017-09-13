Crow Wing County focuses on falls prevention

Falls are not a normal part of aging and are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries

for older Americans. Many falls can be prevented by making changes in your environment, like removing floor rugs and being aware of your risk for falling.

One way to help prevent falls is to participate in a Matter of Balance class. The free class is a series of eight weekly sessions that include how to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, reducing fall risks at home and exercising to increase strength and balance.

For free fall assessment and Master of Balance classes dates, times and locations, visit www.crowwing.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1556. Master of Balance class size is limited. To register online, visit CrowWingEnergized.org or call 218-821-7293 or 218-454-2554.