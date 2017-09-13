Crow Wing County Farmers Union to have annual convention
BAXTER—The Crow Wing County Farmers Union will have its annual convention at noon Monday at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.
Special speaker will be Minnesota Farmers Union Director of Government Relations Thom Petersen. County officers will be elected, as well as a delegate and alternate to the state convention. Resolutions will also be discussed for submission to the state platform.
For more information, call Crow Wing County President John Borden at 218-765-3432.