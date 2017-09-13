The suspect, Tyler Tessier, also was believed to be the father of Wallen's unborn child, police said. She was four months pregnant.

Wallen, 31, of Olney, Maryland, was a social studies teacher at Wilde Lake High School in Howard County, where she taught since 2014.

Tessier appeared Monday beside Wallen's parents and her sister at news conference pleading for Wallen to contact her family and asking for her safe return.

Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference Wednesday night that the decision to allow Tessier to speak out was "a calculated decision" by detectives to see what he might say and was done with the agreement of Wallen's family.

Manger said there were no obvious signs on Wallen's remains to suggest how she was killed.

Tessier was living with another woman, which Wallen knew, Manger said.

Wallen's father, Mark Wallen, passionately pleaded Monday for the public to help him find his daughter, offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who provided information that would lead to her safe return.

"She is still alive somewhere," Mark Wallen said Monday.

On Sept. 7, police found Laura Wallen's car, unoccupied and parked in an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Gramercy Place in Columbia, Maryland, a five-minute drive from the school.

Tessier also spoke at a news conference on Monday, appealing directly to Wallen to come home.

"Laura, if you're listening, it doesn't matter what's happened. It doesn't matter what type of trouble. There's nothing we can't fix together," Tessier said, " . . . we haven't slept, we haven't eaten, we're just looking, we're praying that you're safe. I'm asking you to just let us know that you're safe. If somebody has her, please understand that you've taken away a huge person in so many people's lives."