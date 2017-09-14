This is an opportunity for businesses to dispose of any old electronics. Items accepted include the following: computer equipment, CPUs, CDs/DVDs, monitors, memory, networking, printers, scanners, tape drives, computer equipment, circuit boards, integrated circuits, precious metal scrap, wire, cable, motor generators, duplication/copying equipment, banking equipment, bar code equipment, communication equipment, hospital/medical equipment, telephones and test/lab equipment.

Loose batteries will not be accepted at the collection event.

During the event, the landfill attendant will direct businesses to the collection site after the vehicle has been weighed. Equipment to be disposed will be unloaded and weighed and the vehicle will be directed back to the landfill office to be reweighed. Businesses will be provided with a bill at that time. The cost to dispose of business electronics is 30 cents per pound.

Billing for business/commercial will be accomplished through the landfill office and credit cards, cash or checks will be accepted. This fee is due the day of the event or within 30 days of receipt of invoice for those businesses that currently have a charge account at the landfill. If a business wishes to establish a charge account, it may contact the landfill office at 218-828-4392 prior to the event.

Local businesses that plan on participating in this event are encouraged to contact the solid waste office at 218-824-1290 so paperwork may be completed to expedite the wait time.

Government agencies eligible for state contract rates will be handled differently. They will be billed directly by Dynamic Recycling. Dynamic Recycling will verify the equipment and invoice the agency within two weeks of the drop-off, so no payment is required during the event.