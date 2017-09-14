The incident prompted a campus-wide lockdown at the university in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood as police fruitlessly searched the area for a suspect.

Brent Patrick Ahlers, 25, of St. Louis Park called 911 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and reported that he had been shot by a suspicious person he confronted in a wooded corner of St. Kate's campus.

That set off an extensive police manhunt that lasted till midnight and included 55 officers,four dogs and a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft. No suspect was located nor was a physical description ever detailed.

Ahlers, who was treated Tuesday night at Regions Hospital, told investigators during questioning Wednesday that he had accidentally shot himself while handling his personal handgun and lied about it because he feared he would lose his job, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman.

At a Wednesday night news conference, Ernster announced that Ahlers had been arrested for falsely reporting a crime, which is a misdemeanor, and booked into the Ramsey County jail.

Ahlers, who has worked for the St. Catherine Department of Public Safety for 15 months, was placed on paid leave by the university on Wednesday, St. Kate's said in a news release.

Firearms are prohibited on St. Catherine's campus and are not carried by or issued to the university's public safety staff, the news release said.

Earlier Wednesday, St. Catherine University said it will look to improve its crisis communications and consider new safety measures amid criticism over its handling of the shooting.

"I think there is much we can do better," President Becky Roloff told a packed crowd at noon Wednesday in Our Lady of Victory Chapel, on the campus of the private Catholic women's college.

Early Wednesday morning, after police said there was no ongoing threat to safety on the campus, Roloff decided to hold classes and activities as usual. Some "will find comfort in a return to normalcy as soon as possible," she said in an email to the community.

Students, parents and others accused Roloff of being insensitive to those troubled by the incident.

"I think there's a lot of people who've had experiences with gun violence or traumatic experiences" who were triggered by the event, said Bre Daoust, a freshman from Ashland, Wis.

"It was just hard to get out of bed."

Daoust said her Wednesday morning classes were about as well attended as usual because students didn't feel they could skip them without consequence.

During the noon event at the chapel, Roloff said she might have canceled classes had the victim been a student, not an employee. She urged the community to choose not to "live in fear."

Better messaging

It took about an hour Tuesday night for St. Kate's to alert the campus to the shooting. But because the school's text messaging system requires students to opt in, many found out much later and through sources other than the school.

Mark Johnson, the school's public safety director, said St. Kate's doesn't currently have the student phone information necessary to subscribe everyone to the text alert system, but he said he's "very confident that will occur."

Johnson said nearly 300 students signed up for text alerts during the four-hour campus lockdown, while police and school officials searched for the shooter.

Daoust, the Wisconsin freshman, said she walked across campus from the gym to her dormitory during the lockdown and no one told her to seek shelter.

Students in dorms said they were instructed by police to gather in dorm hallways while school residential hall leaders thought they should be in their rooms.

At the chapel event, students and staff also complained about a lack of outdoor lighting on campus, which school officials said they were addressing. Roloff said they'll consider installing more security cameras, too.

Roloff said a task force would analyze the university's messaging in the hours after the shooting. She said the messages were confusing, too infrequent and lacking in detail.

"We need to learn from last night so we can move forward," she said.