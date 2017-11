Crash sends teen to hospital

A 16-year-old teen was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:28 p.m. Monday on Highland Scenic Road in Baxter. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

BAXTER—A 16-year-old teen was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:28 p.m. Monday on Highland Scenic Road in Baxter.

The Baxter Police Department reported a Ford Escape driven by Ruth A. Schaefer, 66, Baxter, turned in front of a Toyota Avalon, driven by Jonah J. Macejkovic, 16, Baxter, on Highland Scenic Road. Schaefer was not injured and Macejkovic was transported by North Memorial Ambulance with minor injuries to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.