Washington crash injures 4

Brainerd police reported the collision occurred when a 2003 Saturn Vue, driven by Amanda Masurka, 39, of Brainerd, was pulling out from the Highway 25 access to go west onto Highway 210, and her vehicle was struck by a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Malichi Kelley, 16, of Brainerd, who was heading east on 210. Both vehicles had major damage.

Extrication was used to free Masurka from her vehicle and she was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. The hospital Tuesday stated Masukra was in fair condition.

Masurka's three children—Daxton Meyer, 5; Aven Meyer, 8; and Anaya Meyer, 14—were passengers in the vehicle and were injured. Aven and Anaya were transported by ambulance to the Brainerd hospital and were treated and released. Daxton was airlifted from the scene to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kelley and her 17-year-old passenger, Nina Carter, appeared to suffer minor injuries but were not transported from the scene by ambulance.

Assisting at the crash were personnel from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department, the Brainerd Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.